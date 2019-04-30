Share:

KARACHI - The man accused of allegedly administering a wrong injection to a minor on Monday admitted to not having an MBBS degree. The accused identified as Adnan appeared before a local court here and informed the judge that he was not a doctor. Adnan further said he had been provided with a fake degree by one Dr Waheed. The court then directed police to arrest Dr Waheed.

Prior to court hearing, the accused claimed his innocence, stating he had not administered a wrong injection to an eight-year-old at his clinic in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

Speaking to reporters, Adnan claimed to be a practising doctor for 18 years and in the past having a house job at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital. “I did not give the infant the wrong medicine,” he said.

Adnan further said the father of the child had informed him of the eight-year-old getting fits after being administered the injection. “I told them to go to the hospital after this,” he added.

According to Adnan had he been informed of the child’s condition prior by the father the situation would not have come to this point.

