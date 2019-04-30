Share:

BARCELONA - World number five Dominic Thiem captured his second title of the year after thrashing Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-0 in the Barcelona Open final.

The Austrian had been beaten by Rafael Nadal in his previous appearance in the Barcelona final in 2017 but after knocking out the 11-times French Open champion in the semi-finals, Thiem easily dispatched the 23-year-old Medvedev. Thiem made a slow start as he trailed 3-0 but he then got into a groove as he produced a number of scorching winners, including a sublime drop shot, to win four successive games and go 4-3 up.

Medvedev struggled to respond and called on the physio to get some treatment on his shoulder but that intervention failed to get him going and Thiem easily served out for the set. Thiem faced little resistance in the second, using his drop shots to devastating effect to wipe out seventh seed Medvedev. The Austrian third seed, who triumphed at Indian Wells last month, sealed victory with a simple volley. “It’s such an honour to win this tournament, looking at all the names who have won it I’m very happy and proud that my name is also there now,” Thiem, who prevented Nadal from his bid to win a record-extending 12th title in Barcelona, told reporters.

“I had some trouble in the beginning and going 0-3 down. I had some troubles at the beginning with the slice then it got better and that’s the only thing you can do against him and I’m happy that I made it work.”

BERRETTINI BEATS KRAJINOVIC TO WIN HUNGARIAN OPEN: Italy’s Matteo Berrettini came back from a set down to beat Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic 4-6 6-3 6-1 to win the Hungarian Open in Budapest. Berrettini, who beat two seeded players en route to the final, won his second career ATP Tour title and also his second on clay after winning his first at the Swiss Open last year.

KVITOVA EARNS MAIDEN STUTTGART TITLE WITH WIN OVER KONTAVEIT: World number three Petra Kvitova beat Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-3 7-6(2) to win Stuttgart’s Porsche Grand Prix for her second title of the year as she prepares for next month’s French Open.

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, broke her opponent to go 4-2 up in the first set and served out the set a little later on the quick indoor clay courts in Stuttgart. The Czech had to work much harder in the second set as she had to save two set points at 5-4 as Kontaveit had her pinned to the baseline. However, the Estonian, who received a walkover into the final after top seed Naomi Osaka pulled out from their last four clash due to injury, missed her chances and allowed Kvitova to come back. Kvitova raced to a 6-0 lead in the tiebreak before sealing victory two points later.

MARTIC WINS MAIDEN WTA TITLE WITH COMEBACK WIN IN ISTANBUL: Croatia’s Petra Martic fought back from a set down to beat Marketa Vondrousova 1-6 6-4 6-1 to win her first WTA title at the Istanbul Cup on Sunday. Martic, 28, took an hour and 49 minutes on centre court to beat her 19-year-old Czech opponent who is now yet to beat Martic in four attempts.

Martic, ranked 40 in the world, won her first final on her third attempt while this was Vondrousova’s second loss in a final this season after losing the Hungarian Open final in February. Vondrousova started the match with a bang, taking a 5-0 lead. But Martic managed to swing the game’s momentum her way with a little help from the crowd.

Vondrousova had the chance to level the second set at 5-5 and almost broke Martic at 0-40 in the 10th game. But the Croatian saved all three break points and forced the match into the deciding set. In the end, Martic managed to get the better of her opponent as Vondrousova’s unforced errors count climbed to 37, of which 29 came in the last two sets.