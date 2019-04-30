Share:

KANDHKOT - Two people including a teenager were killed after a train hit their bike at Karroghat area near Sarhad Town on Monday. Police said that the accident occurred at noon when Lahore-bound Shalimar Train reached near Sarhad Station. Two people were crossing the track. They were identified as Shehbaz, 24, and Musharraf, 13. They were crushed by the train. Patrolling police rushed to spot and shifted them to Ghotki DHQ Hospital where they were pronounced dead. No case was lodged till the filing of news.

HOUSE GUTTED IN FIRE

The house of Personal Assistant (PA) to Kashmore Deputy Commissioner was burnt to ashes in the limits of A-Section police. According to police, the house of Tariq Hussain Dayo, PA to Kashmore DC, situated in Daya Mohallah near Ideal Medical Complex was gutted in a fire. Tariq Dayo told The Nation that the fire erupted due to a short circuit, adding that after being informed of the incident the fire fighters controlled the fire. “However, all valuables including household goods, electronic appliances, thousands of cash, etc. were reduced to ashes,” he added.