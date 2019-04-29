Share:

Rawalpindi-City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan and Deputy Commissioner Chahdhry Ali Randhawa held a meeting with members of Central Peace Committee and ‘ulema’ of different schools of thought to promote religious harmony during the sacred month of Ramazan here on Monday.

Besides, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar, Chief Traffic Officer Bin Ashraf, SSP Investigation Faisal, DSPs, SDPOs RCCI Senior Vice President Baddar Haroon, DBA President Syed Tanvir Suhail Shah and traders Malik Shahid Ghafoor Paracha and Sheikh Hafeez were among the participants of the meeting. The participants vehemently denounced the act of terrorism in a mosque at New Zealand and bombing in churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter. Addressing the meeting, the CPO and DC said that police have devised a comprehensive security plan to guard the mosques, ‘imambargahs’ and other worship places during Ramazan. They said that a refresher course would also be organised for the volunteers. They said that the price control committees would also be made functional to overwhelm the profiteers and hoarders.

CPO Abbas Ahsan said that he was expecting from ‘ulema’ to promote peace and harmony during the holy month of Ramazan. He said that police are fully prepared to provide foolproof security to all worship places during the holy month. He also directed CTO Bin Ashraf to engineer a special traffic plan to facilitate the devotees in Ramazan. “No doubt, there are security threats in the city but police can tackle such challenges with cooperation of ‘ulema’ and the general public,” he said. Earlier, the ‘ulema’ paid rich tributes to policemen for sacrificing their lives in the line of duty. They said that it was responsibility of every citizen to cooperate with police in maintaining law and order. They said that policemen secured us even on Eid days and public should pay regard to the cops deputed on security duties. The ‘ulema’, traders and lawyers assured CPO and DC their full support in maintaining law and order in the sacred month of Ramazan.