Lahore: Third annual Urs of Hazrat Syed Sabir Hussain Shah will begin today at the shrine of Hazrat Baba Ata Muhammad. The shrine is situated at Bagh Gul Bagum, Fateh Sher Road, Miani Sahib graveyard, Lahore. The two-day Urs celebrations will be inaugurated by caretaker Syed Qamar Abbas Shah after Asr prayers. After Isha prayers, Sikandar Miandad, son of Badar Miandad, and others will present mystic kalam.