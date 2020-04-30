Share:

PESHAWAR - The local police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two mem­bers of a banned terror­ist outfit along with four target killers who were involved in various inci­dents of target killings in the district.

The arrests persons were presented before media during a press conference by DPO Swat Qasim Ali Khan at his of­fice here.

The police also recov­ered weapons, mobile phone sets with Afghan­istan registered sims and money from them.

The DPO said that after several incidents of tar­geted killings in upper Swat, the district police formed a special inves­tigation team under the supervision of SP Nazir Khan to probe and trace the culprits.

Using modern tech­nology and hectic efforts the investigation team traced and arrested the target killers in the Haz­rat Abbas killing case.