PESHAWAR - The local police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two members of a banned terrorist outfit along with four target killers who were involved in various incidents of target killings in the district.
The arrests persons were presented before media during a press conference by DPO Swat Qasim Ali Khan at his office here.
The police also recovered weapons, mobile phone sets with Afghanistan registered sims and money from them.
The DPO said that after several incidents of targeted killings in upper Swat, the district police formed a special investigation team under the supervision of SP Nazir Khan to probe and trace the culprits.
Using modern technology and hectic efforts the investigation team traced and arrested the target killers in the Hazrat Abbas killing case.