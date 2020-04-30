Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) - More than 20,000 British travellers, on 83 govern­ment charter flights, will return to the UK from across South Asia by 7 May, says a press release issued here yester­day by the FCO.

In recent days, 28 further chartered flights from India, Bangladesh and Pa­kistan have been announced, with the capacity to carry around 7,000 passen­gers including 14 from India, running between 28 April and 4 May, 9 from Pa­kistan, running between 30 April and 7 May, 5 from Bangladesh, running be­tween 29 April and 7 May. These flights are in addition to 55 chartered flights already departed from across South Asia in previous weeks.

Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth, said, “We have been working round the clock to ensure Brit­ish people in the region can return to the UK and we have already chartered 55 flights, helping more than 12,000 Brits. These 28 additional flights will mean 8,000 more people are brought back to the UK from across South Asia.

“British travellers should continue to monitor our travel advice for the lat­est information on flights and can con­tact our Embassies and High Commis­sions if they require urgent consular support.”

The addition of 28 flights will mean the UK Government has facilitated the return of more than 20,000 British trav­ellers on 83 flights from across the re­gion since the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis began. The UK government is working with the airline industry and host governments across the world to help bring back British travellers to the UK as part of the plan announced by the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on 30 March - with up to £75 million avail­able for special charter flights to prior­ity countries, focused on helping the most vulnerable travellers.

The UK has worked closely with gov­ernments in the region to keep com­mercial flights running and airports open. It has also chartered flights where commercial options are not available, and to help those who are most vulnerable to get back home.