Rawalpindi-Five more COVID-19 patients died on Wednesday in Rawalpindi district mounting the death toll to 29 while 27 more people tested positive for coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (Retd) Anwaar Ul Haq confirmed the death toll.

According to details, Mrs Abdul Hafeez, 65 years old, resident of Chaklala Scheme-III was brought to military run hospital on April 28 after she tested positive but she breathed her last on April 29.

Muhammad Pervaiz, 62 years old, resident of Khyaban-e-Sir Syed, shifted to Holy Family Hospital on April 21 but he died on April 29.

Misbah, 55 years old, was shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital from Gujar Khan on April 22 but she could not survive.

Muhammad Ajmal, 63 years old, resident of Talli Mohri, was shifted to Military Hospital on April 26 but he died on April 28 late night.

Nazir Awan, 82 years old, who also died was brought to CMH on April 26.

Deputy Commissioner Capt. (R) Anwarul Haq told The Nation that the total number of deaths increased to 29 in the district however, the health authorities adopted all the safety measures to offer final rituals of the deceased in the graveyards.

Meanwhile, sources said people tested positive of coronavirus in dental college of a private university located on Peshawar Road. Similarly, a woman was also tested positive for coronavirus in Hayyal Village and was quarantined at home.

At present, 336 patients admitted in the hospitals including 115 in RIU, 10 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 24 in District Headquarters Hospital and Tehsil headquarters Hospitals and remaining are in PIMS and private hospitals.

The local administrations also kept 1115 persons in quarantines including 987 people had been isolated in their houses, 102 in hospitals and 26 in quarantine centres.

Tableeghi Jamaat’s 160 isolated in Rawalpindi and all of them isolated in their houses.