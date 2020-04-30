Share:

ISLAMABAD - Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, on Wednesday, has expressed grief over the sad demise of Admiral Muhammad Shareef. According to the PAF officials, the Air Chief expressed his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal bliss of the departed soul. He also lauded the earnest contribution of the Admiral for the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy. The Air Chief said that Admiral Muhammad Shareef was an epitome of excellence and grace, who would remain a role model for the coming generations of officers and sailors, said a press release.