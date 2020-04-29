Share:

LAHORE-The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said here on Wednesday that it was disappointed with Shoaib Akhtar’s ‘poor choice of words’ regarding the board’s legal team and adviser Taffazul Rizvi.

Commenting on PCB’s decision to ban Umar Akmal from all forms of cricket for three years, Akhtar had criticized board’s legal department and its adviser Rizvi. “Let me tell you one thing. The PCB’s legal department is extremely incapable and substandard,” Akhtar said this on his YouTube Channel. He also raised questions on Rizvi’s credibility as a lawyer, suggesting that the latter had advanced in his career through ‘contacts’. The PCB, in a statement issued here on Wednesday, said: “The language used by Shoaib Akhtar was highly inappropriate and disrespectful, and cannot be condoned in any civilised society.” The PCB said that Rizvi, in a personal capacity, ‘has initiated defamation and criminal proceedings’ against Akhtar, adding that the ‘PCB reserves its own rights’. Rizvi, in a legal notice sent to Akhtar, highlighted legal charges and punishments awarded to the former fast-bowler throughout his career and demanded that he retracts his statements, tenders an unconditional apology, pays Rs100 million in damages, which will be donated to Medical Centre of LHC Bar Association and refrains from repeating and making further defamatory remarks against the lawyer.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Bar Council Vice President Abid Saqi, in a statement, said that the body had ‘taken strong exception to Akhtar’s defamatory statements. “Mr. Taffazul Rizvi is an eminent member of the Bar and is known for being an upright lawyer with impeccable integrity,” Abid said. “It seems that Shoaib Akhtar lacks the capacity and competence to understand that an Advocate handles cases on instructions of the client and not on his own accord,” he said and added: “Therefore, any such attack on the integrity and reputation of an Advocate is tantamount to interfering with the legal profession which cannot be permitted by the Bar Council.”