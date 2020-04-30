Share:

Authorities sealed two sectors of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) as new cases of the novel coronavirus emerged in the areas.

According to details, sector I 10-1 and sector I 10-4 have been sealed and Rangers and police are stationed at entry and exits of the sectors.

Coronavirus cases are continuously rising in the federal capital. So far Islamabad has confirmed 313 cases of coronavirus with 4 deaths. 44 patients have recovered from the virus.

Overall numbers of cases across the country reached 15,759 and 346 persons have lost their lives.

6,061 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 5,695 in Sindh, 2,313 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 978 in Balochistan, 333 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 66 in Azad Kashmir while 4,052 patients have recovered so far.