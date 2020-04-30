Share:

On Wednesday, Donald Trump accused China of doing its best to try and sabotage his possible reelection during the 2020 presidential polls.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Beijing has no interest in meddling in the 2020 US presidential election.

The Ministry’s spokesman Geng Shuang underscored during a press briefing that the upcoming election is the US’ domestic affair and that Beijing voices hope Washington would not drag China into the process.

His remarks come after US President Donald Trump told Reuters on Wednesday that China “will do anything they can to have [him] lose” the 2020 vote scheduled for November.

The statement followed POTUS claiming in 2018 that Beijing was trying to interfere with the midterm elections because he had imposed tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods.

During a United Nations Security Council meeting at the time, Trump asserted that Beijing doesn’t “want me or us to win because I am the first president to ever challenge China on trade”.