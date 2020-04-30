Share:

ISLAMABAD - The newly appointed Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Lt General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Wednesday chaired a meeting in Ministry of Information and Broadcasting after taking charge of their offices.

Adressing the meeting, Senator Shibli Faraz said there was a need to make the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which had always been run in a traditional manner, play a proactive role. He said “we will achieve our goals and target gradually”. Speaking on the occasion SAPM Asim Saleem Bajwa said time had come to transform the Ministry of Information to meet the requirements of 21st century.

He said that Information Service Academy should arrange training programmes for journalists and youth in coming days on modern lines. He said the need for promotion of coordination and cooperation among all the departments of the ministry. Earlier, Secretary Information and Braiding and heads of different departments of ministry were briefed the Minister and SAPM on Information about their departments. Later, talking to a private TV channel, Information minister said, the clearance of media houses dues before Eid was also among the government’s top priority. According to my personal views, a debate on legal should be started on different legal issues. He said he opposed the arguments that there was no need to discuss 18th amendment.