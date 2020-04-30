Share:

LAHORE - Saudi newspapers highlighted in their editorials a number of issues at local, regional, and international arenas on Wednesday.

Al-Riyadh newspaper reported in its editorial that in the framework of mitigating curfew's measures in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the decision to open complexes and commercial activities will begin today, and will effectively contribute to mitigate the impacts of coronavirus pandemic and push the economy forward.

The paper said that the decision affirmed the leadership’s continuous following up for achieving the public interest. Al-Bilad newspaper reported in its editorial that the declaration of a state of emergency by the Transitional Council in Yemen and its consequent developments and events in interim capital “Aden" and some southern governorates in Yemen is seen as a dangerous development that contradicts the Riyadh agreement.

The paper added that the agreement which was unanimously supported by the international community and united nation aims to unify the ranks of the Yemenis and address the threat of terrorism and the crimes being committed by Houthi Coup Militias.

In this regard, Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman affirmed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s keenness on the unity of the Yemeni people in addition to supporting its security and stability, the paper said.