The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has soared to 16,329.

According to National Command and Operation Center, these include 6,220 cases in Punjab, 6,053 in Sindh, 2,313 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,031 in Balochistan, 333 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 313 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 66 in Azad Kashmir.

4,105 patients have so far recovered while the death toll from the virus stands at 361.