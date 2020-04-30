PESHAWAR - Peshawar police on Wednesday rewarded a team who had arrested the killer of a seven-year-old child the other day.
One Fazal Hayat had allegedly shot dead his minor niece for making noise at home two days ago in Peshawar, and later he fled to Khyber tribal district.
He was arrested on Tuesday last. Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur awarded cash amounts and commendation certificates to the cops of Peshawar and Khyber districts at the Police Lines on Wednesday.
The CCPO also chaired a meeting on Wednesday to take stock of the situation amid the ongoing anti-corona lockdown. It was stated that action has been taken against more than 5000 people for violating the government’s SOPs during the ongoing corona situation.
The meeting was also told that over 3000 policemen have been deployed in Peshawar to provide security in Ramazan.