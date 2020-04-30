Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that situation in Pakistan is better as compared to the coronavirus situation in the world.

Briefing the media about coronavirus and its effects on Pakistan, he said that by the grace of Allah almighty, death ratio in Pakistan is low, adding that as compared to the rest of the world, our country s situation is better.

Imran Khan said that Ehsaas Emergency Cash Information Portal was launched for bringing transparency and merit into the programme, adding that the third category of the programme covered all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

The prime minister said Sindh has been given the maximum relief funds under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

He said the Covid-19 brought major devastation in counties like the United States and Italy, but the circumstances are quite different in Pakistan.

Imran Khan said the Covid-19 Tiger Force has been asked to set up its desk at each union council and district levels to identify poor and deserving families.

Imran Khan said overseas Pakistanis have a major contribution in the country s economy, and said the government is taking steps to resolve problems and issues being faced by the diaspora.

Referring to his conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, he said Iran has decided to continue restrictions on gatherings, opening of schools and colleges amid coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister said that he had a telephone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani yesterday and also spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi today. “Iran has the highest number of casualties in the region,” he said.

Imran Khan went on to say that Iran has opened all businesses except wedding ceremonies, schools, colleges and universities, while the lockdown of Egypt and Pakistan are the same.

“Egypt is also under debt crisis like Pakistan,” PM Imran said and added schools, colleges, universities and large gatherings were closed in Egypt from day one. Egypt tried not to affect the working class.