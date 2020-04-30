Share:

Infinix Hot 9 is officially available for customers in Pakistan

PR

Lahore

Infinix, the premium smartphone brand catering to the GenZ with its innovative and state-of-the-art devices, has just launched the successor to its best-selling Hot 8, the Infinix Hot 9. The new phone comes with a 6.6” HD plus infinity O display, 16 MP Quad camera, 5000 mAh battery, and super ample storage. The Hot 9 series feature two variants, 3GB/32GB Rs17,999 exclusively available online on Daraz and XPark, and the Infinix Hot 9 4GB/128GB Rs22,999, to be available both in stores and online. The device would soon be available in three attractive color options; Violet, Ocean Wave, and Quetzal Cyan.

The Infinix Hot 9 is fitted with a 6.6-inch HD plus Infinity O display, designed to enhance the consumer’s viewing experience. The phone runs Android 10 with XOS 6 on top and features a massive 5,000mAh battery, with 4-day battery life. On the front camera, the buyers get an 8 MP primary camera with flashlight, and on the rear, there’s a 16MP + 2MP + 2MP camera with auto flash.

“An exciting new addition to the Infinix family, the Hot 9 is the ultimate device for all the people on the go who are looking for the all-in-one solution in their smartphone. With its powerful battery performance, sleek and stylish design, the HOT 9 is going to be the best buy in user-friendly price range. Infinix has always worked to produce devices with powerful features and distinctive designs so our consumers can create their style statements with their smartphones, and enjoy all the cutting-edge features at the same time,” said Mr. Joe Hu, CEO of Infinix Pakistan.

The Infinix HOT 9 is a complete package for users looking to spend time on their phones uninterrupted by the worries of charging the device. Up-to-date with the latest design and features, the HOT 9 is an exciting new and budget-friendly addition to the smartphone market.

UBL partners with Saylani Trust for ration distribution project

PR

Lahore

UBL recently joined hands with Saylani Welfare International Trust, a reputable charitable organization, to distribute Ration Bags to needy families across Pakistan. The Bank donated Rs25 million to the Trust for the distribution of ration bags in 15 cities across Pakistan to families most affected by the lockdown situation under the COVID-19 pandemic. UBL President & CEO Ms. Sima Kamil said “Ramzan is a month of giving. We are humbled to be able to leverage our resources beyond providing uninterrupted financial services and reaching out to those most-affected during these testing times. We hope this contribution makes a positive difference in their lives.”

Allied Bank donates Rs60m to combat COVID-19

PR

Lahore

In the wake of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, Allied Bank has provided financial support to various NGOs and hospitals in the country by way of donating PKR 60 Million which also includes contribution to the Prime Minister’s COVID Relief Fund 2020. Allied Bank has proactively supported the government and society to address the impact of this pandemic through provision of immediate relief to deserving people. The Bank has conducted food distribution drives in Sind, Punjab, Baluchistan, KPK, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir in collaboration with multiple NGOs including Edhi Foundation, Akhuwat, Robin Hood Army, Orange Tree Foundation, Alamgir Welfare Trust, Deaf Reach and Progressive Education Network (PEN) etc.

Additionally, Allied Bank has also provided direct financial assistance to the country’s leading hospitals and medical centers including Shaukat Khanum, Dow University, Indus Hospital and the Institute of Public Health, Punjab for arranging diagnostic kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Bio-medical machines/research and allied health care facilities.

Over the years, Allied Bank has remained a valuable contributor to the country’s social welfare and development horizon especially in the areas of health and education. The Bank will remain dedicated to further play its part and extend continued support to help the society and communities to steer through these trying times. At the same time, Allied Bank is committed to provide seamless banking services across the country, especially through its digital channels during the lockdown to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

EMPG, OLX announce merger of MENA and South Asia businesses

PR

Amsterdam/Dubai

Emerging Markets Property Group (EMPG), a leading property portal group in emerging markets, and OLX Group, Prosus’s global classifieds business, have announced their merger in Pakistan, Egypt, Lebanon and the UAE. The agreement includes a $150 million investment round, led by OLX Group along with existing EMPG shareholders, which values EMPG at $1 billion after the transaction. As part of the deal, OLX Group will contribute its operations in the four countries into EMPG and will become EMPG’s largest single shareholder, owning 39per cent of the company.

EMPG will use the new capital to develop a range of new services, creating a more seamless user experience, enhancing data transparency, and deepening market intelligencefor both consumers and business users. In Egypt and Lebanon, EMPG will operate the existing OLX platforms, rolling out new services for the real estate community, as well as offering consumers a superior experience across all categories. In Pakistan and the UAE, both groups’ platforms will be operated by EMPG and will continue to operate through their well-known local brands.

The aggregated value of properties sold in these markets is estimated at $90 billion, providing a commission pool for real estate agencies of over $2 billion per annum. This presents a great opportunity for EMPG to enhance their real estate services in these markets.

“EMPG has grown at a tremendous pace since its inception,” said CEO Imran Ali Khan. “Our unique ability to scale using our proprietary tech has aided and enabled this expansion. This deal puts us one step further in our journey towards providing solutions in multiple markets to over a billion consumers around the world, expanding our classifieds offering significantly.”

OLX Group CEO Martin Scheepbouwer says “I’m proud of what we have built in these four markets. Our brands are household names, and currently help tens of millions of people to exchange goods and services every month. The next phase is an exciting one, with EMPG’s real estate industry expertise helping deepen the customer experience. As EMPG’s largest shareholder, we’ll have a front seat to explore how we can scale their services model further - taking our ambition to shape the future of classifieds into its next stage.”

EMPG is currently present in the GCC region with Bayut, Pakistan with Zameen, Bangladesh with Bproperty, Morocco and Tunisia withMubawab, and Thailand with Kaidee. After this deal, besides expanding to Egypt and Lebanon, EMPG will also operate OLX’s platforms in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, and the dubizzle platform in the UAE.

UPaisa customers can donate to PM COVID-19 fund with convenience

PR

Islamabad

UPaisa customers can now donate to Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund and ShaukatKhanum with convenience through UPaisa’s funds transfer facility. Donations can be sent to multiple organizations which are working for the relief of daily wage workers and other deserving households by simply dialing *786#. Customers can select “donation” option after which they can punch the desired amount.

Cash can be transferred to various funds and organizations including PM’s COVID Relief Fund, Akhuwat Foundation, Jabir Bin Hayyan Trust, ShaukatKhanam Memorial Trust, Shifa Foundation, Shifa Eye Trust and Vision Forty Seven Foundation.

The initiative allows swift digital collection of relief funds while ensuring social distancing. Beinga people centric brand, UPaisa has always focused towards customer enablement and providing convenience while staying at home is a testament of its commitment to support Pakistanis during these difficult times.

The provision of smart solutions such as these will allow people to respect the lockdown and at the same time help the ones who are finding it extremely difficult to make ends meet.

As a socially responsible organization Ufone advises all its customers to adopt preventive measures against Coronavirus. These include washing hands thoroughly and often, with soap, for 20 seconds, avoid shaking hands, especially with those who appear to be ill, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth as much as possible, disinfect shared surfaces, such as doorknobs, bathroom taps, or table tops, stay home when sick and maintain distance of at least 1 meter from any individual. By adoption of basic protective measures we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.