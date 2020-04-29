Share:

I would like to draw the attention of the Federal government of Pakistan regarding the index of Ehsaas program of Rs 12,000. In Balochistan, these amounts are provided through Easypaisa shops where shopkeepers are charging 500 per individual in order to achieve this. The Rs12,000 is for all people living under the poverty threshold of the society so that these families can survive during this crisis. However, there is mass corruption prevalent in this program. Firstly, the shopkeepers are providing fewer amounts than they are supposed to and secondly, they are charging money for the fingerprints. Both of these things reduce the amount of income for a citizen who can hardly afford his/her basic necessities.

Thus, I would like to convey the PM of Pakistan to take action against all those people from Easypaisa shops who are involved in corruption.

KASHIF FIDA,

Turbat.