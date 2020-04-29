Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as 49 police officers and officials have been booked in various police stations on orders of city police chief on charges of attempted murder, possessing illegal weapons, corruption, misuse of authority, negligence in duty and shielding the drug peddlers, land mafia, gamblers and other criminals, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

He said all the accused police officers and officials have not been arrested but also placed under suspension. Departmental inquires have also been launched against the criminal cops, he said.

According to him, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, while continuing the accountability process in police department, have directed registration of cases against 49 police officers and officials for their involvement in corruption, misuse of authority, conducting erroneous investigations and protecting the criminals including gamblers and drug peddlers. He said all the accused cops were arrested and suspended from service. He added those who were arrested by police on directions of CPO were identified as Sub Inspectors (SIs) Imtiaz Hussain, Nazir, Noor Muhammad, Munir, Faiz Sultan, Wajid Hussain, Irfan Bhatti, Qaiser Nadim, Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) Kafayat, Kamran, Tariq Masood, Zafar Ullah Butt, Tahir Ijaz, Shakeel, Head Constables Arshad Mehmood and Constables Qamar Abbas, Waqar Mehboob, Waqas Mehboob, Qasim, Ikram Ullah, Yasir Khan, Shan Ali, Saqlain, Azhar ul Islam, Mubashir, Kamran, Muhammad Shohaib, Kamran, Shahid, Chanzeb, Qamar Shehzad, Mohsin Yasin, Tasawar Hussain, Shehbaz, wireless operator constable Khurram Shehzad, Ahsan, Junaid, Nauman Qayyum, former constable Kamran, Head Constable Asad Sagheer, Constables Rizwan, Muhammad Wasim and Muhammad Zubair. Similarly, a traffic warden namely Asghar was also booked in a criminal case for misusing authority, the spokesman said.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that there is no room for corrupt elements in police department. He said all are equal in the eyes of law.

He said the accused cops would be treated as criminals in the police custody. He said the cops found involved in crimes would also be dealt with iron hands.