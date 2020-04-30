Share:

Faisalabad - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, on Wednesday, directed implementation of Anti Dengue Micro Plan in letter and spirit and said that regular surveillance would be carried out to eliminate the possible larva breeding sites.

He issued these directions while chairing a meeting held to review the implementation of anti dengue measures attended by officials of FDA and WASA.

The Director General FDA said that dengue issue should not be neglected due to coronavirus and current lockdown. He emphasized upon keeping the surveillance teams mobilised and said their performance should be checked regularly.

He advised that the proper and quality cleanliness in main and sub offices of FDA and WASA should be ensured and the roofs of the buildings be checked for disposal of the garbage or other waste materials which might become a cause of dengue larva breeding threat.

The Director General said that the water tanks, disposal stations and other installations of WASA should be supervised specially to eradicate the possible breeding sites of dengue larvae. He said that stagnant water should be removed immediately which could be a cause of dengue flourishing . The DG urged upon continuing the awareness campaign against dengue for keeping the people sensitized to avert dengue issue. He said that the anti dengue performance be sent to him on a daily basis and warned that no negligence and carelessness should be tolerated in this regard.