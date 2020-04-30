Share:

LAHORE - DG Rangers Punjab Muhammad Aamir Majeed, on Wednesday, ordered distribution of rations amongst Christian community at Younanabad to share the blessings of Ramadan and as a gesture of brotherhood between Muslims and Christian communities. DG Rangers monitored the operation and oversaw the efforts carried out by Rangers. 500 ration bags containing essential food items were distributed by Punjab Rangers at Youhanabad. The ration bags were distributed to unemployed daily wagers and needy Christian families, affected by closure of economic activities due to coronavirus pandemic. Members of Christian community appreciated the efforts by Punjab Rangers, and DG Rangers for ordering the activity to help the needy and prayed for early elimination of the pandemic from the country.