DIR UPPER - The first coronavirus patient died in Upper Dir district while 91 others confirmed coronavirus patients are admitted in various hospitals in the district.

Hospital sources told this corre­spondent that one Sharifullah, son of Mohammad Jan, a resident of Jat­kol locality, in Sheringle subdivi­sion, was referred from Dir hospital to Swat due to his critical condition but he lost his breath on way to the hospital.

They said that about 91 confirmed COVID-19 patients are being treated at various hospitals and quarantine facilities in which 48 recovered.

Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Nazar Mohammad told this scribe that they are providing best health facilities while also informing the lo­cals about the seriousness of the co­rona virus.

He appealed to the people to keep social distancing and avoid hand shaking as to find control over the disease.