I want to throw light on the topic of drug addictions amongst youngsters in schools, colleges and universities. Recently, there was a new UN report produced about drug usage in Pakistan. According to that report, there is an estimation of 8.9 million drug users in Pakistan. There are several reasons why there is drug usage amongst the younger generation. There is the easy availability of drugs in the educational institutions where students are under mass peer pressure. Mental illness is also a taboo in Pakistan and thus youngsters turn to drugs as an ultimatum. Drug addiction can have harms over the future of these children There must be an action taken against this salient issue. More development of non-governmental organisations could help bring awareness among the parents, teachers and children. Schools also must help this initiative and hold seminars about it.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER,

Karachi.