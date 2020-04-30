Share:

Faislabad - Incharge Mobile Education Unit SI Rizwan Bhatti held a briefing session with farmers and asked them to follow social distancing, proper sanitation, and safety precautions while harvesting in the field. Farm labourers were sensitized about wearing masks, frequent hand washing, avoiding hand shake and hugging as it would make them vulnerable against Pandemic Corona Virus.

The farmers appreciated the effort of Mobile Education Unit PHP Region Faisalabad to create awareness about preventive measures during wheat harvest season.