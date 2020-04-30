Share:

LAHORE - Five more COVID-19 patients breathed their last in the province on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 100. Three COVID-19 patients died in Lahore and two in Rawalpindi.

So far 49 deaths have been reported from Lahore, 24 Rawalpindi, 11 Multan, three each Faisalabad and Gujrat, two each Gujranwala, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan and one each from Attack, Sargodha, Rajanpur and Toba Tek Singh.

As many as 97 new COVID-19 patients were reported from across the province on Wednesday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 5827. Out of total confirmed COVID-19 patients, 1926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamat, 768 pilgrims who recently returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 3048 citizens who either had travel history or fell victim to local transmission. From amongst common citizens, the highest number of cases has been reported from Lahore where number reached 1469.

As many as 320 patients were reported from Rawalpindi, 216 Gujrat, 163 Gujranwala, 118 Sialkot, 70 Multan, 65 Rahim Yar Khan, 59 Jhelum, 58 each Kasur and Faislabad, 54 Sargodha, 49 Vehari, 38 Jhang, 30 Mandi Bahauddin, 28 Hafizabad, 27 DG Khan, 23 Muzafargarh, 20 Mianwali, 19 each Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura and Attock, 18 Okara, 15 Narowal, 13 each Khushab and Nankana Sahib, 12 Bahawalnagar, 11 Chiniot, 10 Bhakkar, seven each Pakpattan and Toba Tek Singh, six Khanewal, four each Lodhran and Chakwal and two each Sahiwal and Layyah.

Of the 1926 confirmed COVID-19 preachers, 815 were reported from Raiwind Markaz, 145 Sargodha, 126 Multan, 106 Lodhran, 67 Bhakar, 61 Muzafargarh, 56 Rahim Yar Khan, 54 Jhelum, 46 Vehari, 43 Bahawalpur, 38 Layya, 35 Hafizabad, 33 Mandi Bahauddin, 32 Khushab, 30 Rawalpindi, 28 Nankana Sahib, 27 Bahawalnagar, 26 Narowal, 22 each Rajanpur and Sialkot, 21 Gujranwala, 18 Faisalabad, 16 Attock, 13 Pakpattan, 12 Sheikhupura, 10 Gujrat, eight Sahiwal, seven Mianwali, six Khanewal and two Okara.

Out of 768 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 were reported from Multan, 221 Dera Ghazi Khan, 42 Gujranwala, 25 Sargodha and 23 Faisalabad. Out of 86 COVID-19 patients in Jails, 59 were reported from Lahore, nine DG Khan, seven Gujranwala, three each Sialkot and Jhelum, two Bhakkar and one each from Faisalabad, Kasur and Hafizabad.

So far 77619 tests have been performed in the province. As many as 1510 patients have recovered and returned home. Presently, 22 serious patients are under treatment at High Dependency Units.