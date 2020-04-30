Share:

ISLAMABAD : State minister Mirza Shahzad Akbar, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability & Interior, said Thursday that government is not considering any move to remove Justice (r) Javed Iqbal from the chairman NAB position. “There is no truth in such reports. They are baseless,” Akbar said.

In an exclusive talk with The Nation, Akbar said that some vested interest groups were intentionally spreading fake news regarding changes in the NAB ordinance and removal of the current Chairman NAB. "Some people who were facing corruption cases were behind these false reports,” Akbar said. He said the same people had propagated a fake draft to amendment in NAB Ordinance.

It is pertinent to mention that Online news agency had claimed in a news report, based on unidentified sources, that the government has decided to change Justice (r) Javed Iqbal as Chairman NAB.