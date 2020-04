Share:

The federal government on Thursday made a major reduction in petroleum products’ prices between Rs15 to Rs30 for May.

The petrol price has been reduced up to Rs15 as the new rate will be Rs81.58 from May 1.

Moreover, Rs27.15 was reduced on high-speed diesel and the new price will be Rs80.10.

The new rate of Kerosine oil will be Rs47.44 after Rs30 cut and Rs15 reduced on light diesel which will be available at Rs47.51 from May 1.

The new prices will take into effect from 12:00 midnight today.