Minister of State for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that the government is making all out efforts to provide food and ration supplies to Afghan refugees trapped in various camps across Pakistan due to lockdown and Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking during a telethon programme conducted by FM-101 Channel of Radio Pakistan on Thursday, Shehyar Afridi said concrete steps are being taken for provision of immediate relief to the Afghan refugees affected by lockdown due to Covid-19.

Talking about his meeting with Chinese ambassador in Islamabad, he said the ambassador donated 1500 food packs for the Afghan refugees trapped in various camps in Pakistan, while Japan has already also donated one million US dollars to Pakistan to help contain Coronavirus pandemic.

The state minister urged the world organizations, including the United Nations High Commissioner on Refugees (UNHCR), to accelerate relief efforts and provide food assistance to the families of Afghan refugees trapped in lockdown across Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has given special directives to facilitate nationals of other countries stranded in Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis stranded in other countries due to lockdown and Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, Shehryar Afridi said, under the programme, the government is providing financial assistance of 12,000 rupees to each poor family affected by lockdown during Coronavirus pandemic.

The state minister further said the government is engaged in collecting data of all labors, daily wagers and poor deserving families under the historic Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.