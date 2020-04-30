PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir has said that the government is taking concrete steps to promote journalism in the merged districts.
In this regard, KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan approved a grant of Rs 2 million for each press club in the newly merged districts. He said this at a meeting with regional information officers here in the Itlla Cell Civil Secretariat Peshawar. On the occasion, the information adviser was briefed on the promotion of journalism in the merged districts and the media strategy of the Information Department. He directed the Regional Information Officers to make the performance of their Regional Information Department more efficient and modernize the department.
Ajmal Wazir said that the radio stations in all the merged districts were being established adding that Bajaur radio station will be inaugurated soon.
He said that radio station was the most effective means of providing information at the grassroots level. Ajmal Wazir lauded the performance of Pakhtunkhwa Radio Swat in providing awareness on the corona epidemic and providing timely medical advice to the people at their doorsteps, adding that in the current epidemic situation, Swat Radio is gaining international recognition.