PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir has said that the government is taking concrete steps to promote journalism in the merged districts.

In this regard, KP Chief Minister Me­hmood Khan approved a grant of Rs 2 million for each press club in the newly merged districts. He said this at a meet­ing with regional information officers here in the Itlla Cell Civil Secretariat Peshawar. On the occasion, the infor­mation adviser was briefed on the pro­motion of journalism in the merged dis­tricts and the media strategy of the Information Department. He directed the Regional Information Officers to make the performance of their Region­al Information Department more effi­cient and modernize the department.

Ajmal Wazir said that the radio sta­tions in all the merged districts were being established adding that Bajaur radio station will be inaugurated soon.

He said that radio station was the most effective means of providing in­formation at the grassroots level. Aj­mal Wazir lauded the performance of Pakhtunkhwa Radio Swat in providing awareness on the corona epidemic and providing timely medical advice to the people at their doorsteps, adding that in the current epidemic situation, Swat Ra­dio is gaining international recognition.