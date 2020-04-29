Share:

For the last decade or so, the Indian government and policymakers were busy using the country’s soft power and diplomatic capital to ostracise Pakistan in international society unfairly. The blame of terrorism was easily passed off to us, while many in India forgot to look inwards when tarnishing Pakistan’s image around the world.

But things have changed rapidly since the Modi government came into power. According to the annual report of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), religious freedoms in India deteriorated sharply last year. With the US watchdog wanting blacklisting India for religious persecution, things have come full circle. Modi is once again held responsible for the abuse of religious minorities as he was for the Gujarat pogroms in 2002.

With this group’s report terming the Indian government supporting “campaigns of harassment and violence” against Muslims, India can no longer point the finger at Pakistan. Nor can it now hide the state-sponsored religious freedom violations.

The findings of the annual report must be an eye-opener for many in the rest of the world and even India, but here in Pakistan, none of this is a revelation. The yearly document has corroborated acclaimed writers like Arundhati Roy and Pankaj Mishra – who have protested against the corrosive saffron rust of Indian society under Modi’s rule. Many in India called the likes of Mishra and others self-hating Hindus or traitors to set aside their criticism of the saffronisation of India. However, they cannot brush aside what the damning report suggests about the waning of religious freedoms.

The report tells us that some factions of the American foreign policy establishment understand the possible results of the massive repression in India. They know too well that the fascist behaviour of Modi’s regime will not go down well at all. Nevertheless, amid all these developments – the saffronisation of India; the USCIRF demanding the US government to enforce its recommendations – Pakistan stands vindicated as it is working hard to protect its religious minorities.