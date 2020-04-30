Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ariana Grande is rumored to be appearing in the upcoming season 10 of American Horror Story. While the cast was announced in February, show creator Ryan Murphy sparked speculation that the pop princess had been signed as a new addition when he followed her on Instagram recently. The follow was even more noteworthy given that up until now; the TV powerhouse only followed one other person - his husband, American photographer David Miller. The writer doesn’t follow any of his long-term AHS collaborators, such as Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson. Should Ariana be recruited to the stalwart horror series, it will be the second time she has been recruited for a Ryan Murphy project. In 2015, she starred in his comedy/horror series Scream Queens, as Chanel #2 - meeting a grisly end at the hands of the Red Devil killer. She starred alongside Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd - also American Horror Story stars.