ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office on Wednesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat and registered Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control resulting in serious injuries to innocent civilians.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Rakhchikri sector, two innocent women, 45-year-old Roqaya Begum and 60-year-old Sarwar Bibi sustained serious injuries.

The Indian occupation forces along LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has so far committed 913 ceasefire violations.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are a violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding between the two sides, and are against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate situation along the LOC and are a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along LOC and WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the whole world was noticing India’s extremism against the minorities. He said Pakistan has been raising India’s belligerent behaviour before the world.

In a message, Qureshi said the opinion of human rights watchdogs and international media was rapidly turning against India over its abusive treatment to minorities particularly Muslims.

On the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, Qureshi said the reference of 328 incidents of forced religious conversions in India was an eye-opener about the country’s oppressive policies against minorities.

The US government’s bipartisan panel in an annual report published said India should join the ranks of “countries of particular concern” that would be subject to sanctions if they do not improve their record.

The Foreign Minister pointed out that reputed mainstream media including New York TimesW, Washington Post and Guardian had given their candid opinion on the report that said “the religious freedom conditions in India experienced a drastic turn downward with religious minorities under increasing assault.”

He said several millions positive-minded people in India who strongly supported a secular state, were also raising their voices against the government. He mentioned that Gulf countries had also started condemning the treatment of India toward Muslims.

Qureshi said he had written another letter to Organization of Islamic Cooperation and also to his several counterparts, drawing their attention to the blatant human rights violation in India. He regretted the statement by Indian Union Home Minister Amit Shah for demonising Muslims as ‘corona bombs’ amid a difficult situation of the pandemic. “On the other hand, the world is acknowledging the efforts of Pakistan to protect its minority communities,” he said.

