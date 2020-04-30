Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has urged the elected public rep­resentatives to play their ef­fective role to educate the gen­eral masses regarding social distancing and other preven­tive measures; and to convince them implement the same in their respective constituencies.

He also urged the public rep­resentatives to have a close co­ordination with the respective local administrations in the prevailing corona situation in order to get the government’s instructions and guidelines for social distancing implemented in an effective manner.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Members Provincial Assem­bly (MPAs) from Mardan who called on him here on Wednes­day and discussed with him matters related to the prevail­ing corona situation.

The delegation comprising If­tikhar Mashwani, Adul Salam Afridi, Malik Shakeel and Amir Farzand also apprised the Chief Minister of the situation of lock­down and social distancing in Mardan; and issues faced by the vulnerable segment of society due to the lockdown measures.

Talking to the MPAs, Mah­mood Khan said that besides the government and local ad­ministrations, all segments of society including the elect­ed representatives should play their role to deal with the pre­vailing situation in an effective manner.

“As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the pro­vincial government is making efforts on two fronts simulta­neously”, the Chief Minister re­marked and continued that on one hand the government is striving to protect the people from corona pandemic and on the other it is trying to protect them from hunger as well.

Mahmood Khan said that the government fully realized the difficulties faced by the public specially the daily wagers due to the partial lockdown, add­ing that keeping in view the difficulties of the daily wagers, the government has decided to open up the construction sector and its allied businesses condi­tionally so that the daily wagers could earn their livelihood.

He stated that the provincial government was utilizing all the available resources to give maximum relief to the vulnera­ble segments of the society.

He urged upon the elect­ed representatives and well-off segments of the society to take care of the deserving peo­ple around them in this difficult phase of their lives.