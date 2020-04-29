Share:

Every news channel in Pakistan continuously depicts a beautiful picture of our provinces curbing COVID-19 such as the Sindh government and Punjab government. However, in the midst of this epidemic, the situation of Balochistan is highly unsatisfactory. Basic facilities, such as water, are not available to the citizens. The conditions of the hospitals are also incredibly poor. The implementation of the lockdown is also rather loose and weak. People are suffering on a daily basis. The authorities must help the people of Balochistan fight this crisis by providing them with better facilities and by ensuring a stricter lockdown.

SHOAIB BALOCH,

Balochistan.