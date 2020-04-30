Share:

Forces loyal to Libya’s renegade commander Khalifa Haftar on Thursday announced a unilateral ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan.

Ahmed Al-Mismari, a spokesperson for the Libyan National Army (LNA), said all military operations have been paused during the Muslim fasting month.

He noted, however, that the LNA had the right to respond to any military action and said they had not given up on their aims.

A few hours earlier, Haftar’s forces attacked a military health facility in the capital Tripoli with rockets.

One health worker was killed and six officers were injured.

A fire also broke out at a nature reserve in the south of Tripoli from missile strikes.

Haftar on Monday unilaterally declared himself the ruler of Libya.

In a video message, he pointed to street demonstrations in areas under his control and claimed he “accepted the mandate of the Libyan people” to govern the country.

He said the Skhirat agreement signed in 2015 by the warring sides in Libya under the auspices of the UN is “a thing of the past.”

Under the deal, the Government of National Accord (GNA) was formed to manage the transition process in Libya. However, Haftar and his political allies tried to prevent the agreement from entering into force with his initiatives on the ground.

The GNA has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since last April, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence. It launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital.

Since the ouster of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.