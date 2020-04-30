Share:

KARACHI-Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday requested the people to cooperate with graveyards’ administrations and not to ask for special place for burial of a person dies of novel coronavirus.

Addressing a meeting here at Frere Hall, Akhtar said that there was a different procedure for funerals and burying a person dies of COVID-19, adding that separate graveyards were allocated for the purpose. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, In charge KMC graveyards department Iqbal Pervez, Deputy Director Sarwar Alam and other officials were also present on the occasion. He said that some people asked for special place for the grave and sometimes misbehaved with the administration. He asked all district administrations to cooperate with graveyards’ managements for ensuiring law and order.

“People want to bury thier loved ones in the same gravyard where their relatives were already buried but owing to current situation it is not possible,” he said. Akhtar said that some miscreants wanted to take advantage of current situation to deteriorate law and order situation, adding that they could not allow to take law in their hands.

Akhtar said that 13-acre newly established graveyard in Surjani Town had been fixed for burial of the people die of coronavirus. He said the data of a person die of coronavirus was shared with local administration, police and other concerned departments before the body was brough for burial.

“World Health Organization and experts have warned that the month of May is very important and number COVID-19 patients could increased considerably and the virus might be at its peak,” the Mayor added while asking the citizens to remain at homes and adopt all preventive measures. He added that we had to combat the coronavirus as a nation and by showing unity and brotherhood.

Apprising Mayor, In charge graveyards Iqbal Pervaiz said there were 208 graveyards in the city of which 41 were in administrative control of KMC, 89 of different communities and 78 were in administrative control of DHA, Railways and other institutions. “Many graveyards of the city are closed for burials due to out of space and the KMC has established two new graveyards at Super Highway and Surjani Town where burials are going to be started,” Iqbal added. He added that Gorkans (grave diggers) and staff of the graveyards had been provided precautionary kits to esnure their safety.