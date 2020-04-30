Share:

ISLAMABAD - The hotline number for registration and redressal of complaints by doc­tors and medical staff across Paki­stan has been launched to combat the pandemic of coronavirus.

The initiative is taken by the Di­rector of National Disaster Man­agement Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Muhammad Afzal here yesterday.

Hotline Universal No. 157-157-111-051 has been set up at the op­erations room of NDMA.

The press release shared by NDMA states that at this universal number, doctors and hospital staff involved in the treatment of coro­na patients can be contacted 24 hours a day.

The doctors and medical staff can also register their complaints on this number for non-availabil­ity of personal protective equip­ment or any other issues.

NDMA is taking all possible measures to protect frontline doc­tors, nurses and other medical staff. In addition to this, the fourth batch of safety equipment for hos­pital doctors and medical staff con­tinues to be delivered by NDMA.

The goods including PPEs were also sent to hospitals in Ba­lochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

About 29,098 surgical masks and 1,200 N-95 masks were sent to Gilgit-Baltistan, whereas 38,798 surgical masks and 1,600 N-95 masks were sent to Balochistan.