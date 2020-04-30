ISLAMABAD - The hotline number for registration and redressal of complaints by doctors and medical staff across Pakistan has been launched to combat the pandemic of coronavirus.
The initiative is taken by the Director of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Muhammad Afzal here yesterday.
Hotline Universal No. 157-157-111-051 has been set up at the operations room of NDMA.
The press release shared by NDMA states that at this universal number, doctors and hospital staff involved in the treatment of corona patients can be contacted 24 hours a day.
The doctors and medical staff can also register their complaints on this number for non-availability of personal protective equipment or any other issues.
NDMA is taking all possible measures to protect frontline doctors, nurses and other medical staff. In addition to this, the fourth batch of safety equipment for hospital doctors and medical staff continues to be delivered by NDMA.
The goods including PPEs were also sent to hospitals in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.
About 29,098 surgical masks and 1,200 N-95 masks were sent to Gilgit-Baltistan, whereas 38,798 surgical masks and 1,600 N-95 masks were sent to Balochistan.