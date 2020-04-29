Share:

Sports include all forms of competitive physical activity or games which, through casual or organised participation, at least in part aim to use, maintain or improve physical ability and skills while providing enjoyment to participants, and in some cases, entertainment for spectators. Moreover, Balochistan is the biggest province of Pakistan and less populated here different games are played like cricket, football, wallyball, etc but there is no support for the sports of Balochistan. The talent of youth is being wasted, they are being discouraged due to the destructive system of the Balochistan sports board. They are not being provided with basic facilities for sports. Additionally, if it is cricket, football, hockey, etc Baloch players have never got the opportunity to show their talent. Even though their talent is ignored everywhere no one is doing such an attempt to utilising the talent of youth.

KHUDADAD BALOCH,

Karachi.