ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army troops are assisting civil administration in their efforts to contain COVID-19 across the country, says a press statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR directorate, the troops were busy in relief efforts and distribution of over 350,000 army assistance packages. These packages contain basic food items that were purchased through contributions of Army’s announced salary donation for COVID-19 affected people in multiple areas of the country. These donations were to support the daily wagers, handicapped, labourers, widows and needy across the country. The relief packages were distributed in various parts of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sharing details of area-wise relief packets distribution, the ISPR said it included Muzaffarabad, Kel, Leepa Valley, Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley, Bagh, Rawalakot, Bhimber, Kotli and Mirpur in AJK; Gilgit, Skardu, Jaglot, Astore, Hunza- Nagar, Diamir, Gakhuch and Chilas in GB; Quetta, Khuzdar, Zhob, Sibbi, Ormara, Awaran, Taftan, Dalbandeen, Washuk and Panjgoor in Balochistan; Karachi, Pannu Aqil, Hyderabad, Badin, Chhor and Noshehro Feroz in Sindh; Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Murree, Multan, DG Khan, Okara, Khaniwal, Layyah, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Muzaffargarh, Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Melsi, Attock, Bahawalnagar, Dera Nawab Sahib, Fort Manro, Faisalabad, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Mangla, Pakpatan, Khushab, Chichawatni, Mian Channo, Jhang, Mianwali, Chakwal, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Kharian, Bhakhar, Hafizabad, Narowal, Chaniot, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin and Gujrat in Punjab; and Risalpur, Peshawar, Kohat, D.I. Khan, Bannu, Tarbela, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Tank, Miranshah, Khyber, Chirat, Mardan, Warsak, Thal, Mirali and Razmak in KPK province, said the press release.

