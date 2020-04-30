Share:

Islamabad - Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal says Pakistan is indigenously manufacturing Personal Protection Equipment like sanitizers, face shields, goggles, and protective gowns.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan’s News and Current Affairs Channel, she said we had achieved the capacity of producing four thousand liters of sanitizer per day, while we were also manufacturing PK-95 masks in large quantity. She said PK-95 mask was almost equal to China made N-95 mask.

The Minister said National Radio and Telecom Corporation had made 171 ventilators functional, which were lying out of order in various government hospitals. She said mobile teams of volunteers of NRTC visited provinces to repair outdated and dysfunctional ventilators. She said an American company had shown interest to manufacture ventilators in collaboration with NRTC for which negotiations were underway.

Zubaida Jala said that we had also manufactured walk-through gates and work was going on to make thermal cameras.

To a question, she said the entire production of her ministry was given to National Disaster Management Authority for further distribution among provinces. She said we were also providing PPEs to Law Enforcement Agencies.

Responding a question regarding lockdown strategy of the government, Zubaida Jala said over fifty percent of Pakistan’s population lived in villages, where enforcing complete lockdown was impossible. She said we could not afford strict lockdown due to growing sufferings of daily-wage earners, labourers, and domestic workers. She, however, said necessary areas were put under lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. She said the government had started Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme to support deserving families. She said complete transparency was being observed in disbursement of cash assistance.

Answering another question, the Minister for Defence Production said sufficient setup had been established at Taftan border to cater for Pakistani pilgrims, coming from Iran. In view of arrival of essential daily items from Iran, she said Pakistan’s border with Iran was going to be opened for three days in a week, while observing complete precautionary measures to prevent Coronavirus, during Ramadan to facilitate common people of the area.