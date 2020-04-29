Share:

“Congress and their allies are creating a ruckus. They are doing arson because they did not get their way. Those who are creating violence can be identified by their clothes.”

— Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Dumka, Jharkhand

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was founded on 6 April 1980. In its 40 years of age, the party has a story of its own. From just two seats in Lok Sabha in 1984 to winning the second term in the elections that were held last year, the party has inflicted a crushing defeat on the Indian National Congress (INC).

Arundhati Roy dissects the rise of BJP by looking deep into the foundation of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) and its creation of a literature that promoted Hindu nationalism. Nevertheless, the credit does go only to RSS. The abysmal performance of INC all these years also made it easier for BJP to reoccupy the treasury benches with Modi as the Prime Minister (PM) of India.

The ideology of BJP can create fissures in the political stability of India. The Hindu vigilantes loathe everything that is not Hindu. Muslims, Dalits, Christians, leftists, academics and journalists who dissent against the BJP are now vulnerable to persecution in the hands of the followers of Hindu ideology.

Only two days ago, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (UNCIRF) moved India to its category of greatest concern in its annual report. The report is corroborating the claims of those who said that Modi’s government was keen on saffronisation of India.

Note: (The image is of one of the many protests that broke out after the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act)