PESHAWAR - The Pakhtunkhwa Jamhoori Ittehad (PJI) on Wednesday vowed to resist any bid to reverse the 18th Constitutional Amendment as it would deepen the sense of deprivation among the smaller units of the federation. According to a press release, the Pakhtunkhwa Jamhoori Ittehad convener Sikandar Hayat Sherpao, Mukhtar Bacha of National Party Pakhtunkhwa Wahdat, Akhunzada Haider Zaman of Awami Workers’ Party (AWP), Shakil Waheed of Mazdoor Kissan Party and Dr Said Alam Mehsood of Pakhtunkhwa Ulsi Tehrik (PUT) said that the 18th Constitutional Amendment was made after a long struggle waged by the opposition parties.
The participants said that they would launch struggle and offer resistance if the incumbent government tried to repeal the landmark 18th Constitutional Amendment. They added that they would foil the conspiracies against the Constitutional Amendment at any cast, saying that it would not only cause harm to the provinces but would also hurt the federation as well.