Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the resolve to chalk out a comprehensive vision to improve living standard of common people and to bring people out of poverty.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday, he said self-belief is panacea for development, progress, and self-reliance. He said we have to go towards knowledge economy, education, science and technology to get a dignified place among comity of nations.

The Prime Minister said COVID-19 crisis provided an opportunity to produce locally manufactured ventilators and other protective equipment as everything cannot be imported.

Imran Khan said we have to improve our hospitals and revamp our medical infrastructure in the country. He said hospitals will not improve unless elite, including ministers, does not go there for treatment.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also inspected various medical equipment produced by various public sector organizations and private sector.

Ministry of Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said Pakistan is producing Personal Protective Equipment indigenously on affordable cost to face the challenge of COVID-19.

Giving a briefing to Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad during ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday, he said his ministry Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research is manufacturing hand sanitizers and disinfectants in large number and we can export these goods, even after meeting our local requirements. He said seven types of ventilators designed by Pakistan Engineering Council are in clinical trial, while National University of Science and Technology has developed its own testing kit.