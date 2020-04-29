Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Wednesday expressed concerns over not declaring the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) as autonomous body the government.

A statement released by PMA said that Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is very much concerned over the notification No. 4-11/2019-Min-I dated; 14-4-20 by the Cabinet Secretariat, Government of Pakistan.

It said that in this notification autonomous bodies of different divisions have been approved and notified but unfortunately Pakistan Medical & Dental Council has not been approved as autonomous body, whereas PMDC is constitutionally an autonomous regulatory body to regulate medical education and registration of medical professionals in the country.

The statement also said that PMA welcomes the formation of adhoc council of PMDC by the Supreme Court of Pakistan but we have concerns over not giving any time-frame to the adhoc council to complete its task. We believe that the adhoc council setup is till the appointment /elections of the fresh council under the PMDC ordinance 1962 and being an adhoc setup, the first and last priority of this adhoc council is to conduct elections for the fresh council as given in PMDC ordinance 1962.

It further said that it is noted with regret that the elections are not even on the agenda of the adhoc council. The adhoc council is indulging in all other matters other than elections which is against the orders of the Honorable Supreme Court.

We would also mention here that the post of President of the council is an honorary post and no earlier President of even regular council has got any pay from PMDC.