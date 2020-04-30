Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy on Wednesday discussed matters related to geo-strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness besides training and welfare of the troops.

Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy conclud­ed at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad yesterday, according to a press release issued by Pak Navy. The conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. The field commanders participated in the conference through vid­eo tele-conference from respective field headquarters. It said matters related to geo- strategic milieu, national security, op­erational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were re­viewed. Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future de­velopmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff. The forum reviewed the deteriorated securi­ty situation in Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and reaffirmed the support for just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris. The Na­val Chief expressed confidence over operational preparedness of the Navy and successful conduct of series of live weapon firings with utmost professionalism and commitment. The forum also discussed countrywide spread of COVID-19 and resolved to main­tain operational preparedness and simultaneous support to coun­trymen through ongoing relief operations being undertaken by Pakistan Navy. According to the officials, Command & Staff Confer­ence is the apex decision-making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s policies and plans.