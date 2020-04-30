Share:

HYDERABAD - The provincial President Pakistan People’s Party Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Senator Mola Bux Chandio on Wednesday said that joint efforts were needed to defeat COVID-19 and Sindh Government had adopted all required precautionary measures to contain coronavirus from spreading further.

In order to overcome COVID-19 pandemic people should maintain social distancing and stay at home during lockdown, Nisar Khuhro said while addressing a news conference along with former federal Minister Mola Bux Chandio.

They said provincial government had undertaken effective measures to combat coronavirus pandemic, saying that all facilities were available to tackle any emergency situation.

However, they stressed the need for joint efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. Nisar Khuhro and Mola Bux Chandio said provincial government had taken all possible measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak and matter was still under control in the province.

SSP reviews measures taken for COVID-19 lockdown

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has directed the heads of the units to ensure that the police personnel perform duties during the holy month of Ramazan keeping in view the precautionary measures amid the coronavirus.

Chairing a meeting at his office here on Wednesday, the SSP reviewed the measures taken for the coronavirus lockdown duties in detail. During the meeting, the heads of the units presented detailed briefings on the security arrangements and the steps taken for the welfare of the police officers and employees.