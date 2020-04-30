Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said Pakistan is effectively fighting the challenge of coronavirus with coordinated efforts of Centre, provinces and bodies concerned.

He was talking to media persons in Quetta after chairing a high-level meeting to review the measures taken by provincial government to control COVID-19.

The President said the Ehsaas Social Welfare Programme is providing financial assistance to the poor to mitigate their sufferings in this difficult situation.

He also emphasized the need for self-sufficiency in agricultural production to fulfill needs of population in the time of global crisis.

Dr Alvi also advised the public to observe SOPs and necessary precautions as suggested by the government.

He expressed satisfaction over country’s enhanced capacity-building in testing facility and production of face masks.