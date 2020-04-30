Share:

ISLAMABAD - Board of Management of the PSO reviewed the company’s performance during the nine months of fiscal year 2019-20 that concluded on March 31st, 2020. PSO’s market share increased by 2.4 per cent in MOGAS and 5.8 per cent in HSD. The overall market share of white oil increased by 3.8 per cent. To initiate several projects such as food drive and health care programs Rs71 million were contributed by the Trust to various organizations including Rs50 million to the PM COVID-19 fund. PSO’s profit after tax during the period ended March 31, 2020 amounted to Rs3 billion. During the period, PSO increased its shareholding in Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) from 52.68 per cent to 60 per cent by acquiring 34.1 million additional shares.