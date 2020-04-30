Share:

MULTAN - A serial killer was arrested by Multan police on Wednesday, 11 years after he committed his first crime, murdering his brother.

According to police, the accused murdered three family members including brother, sister and wife during his killing spree spanning over 11 years. Detailing his criminal history, the authorities said that the accused killed his brother over a property dispute in 2009.

He committed his second criminal activity and killed his sister in Khanewal for following the court proceedings against him in 2010.

He even did not spare his wife and killed her in 2020 over suspicion that she was providing information of his criminal activities to the police authorities.

He was finally arrested on Wednesday and the police have also recovered a pistol from his possession. “He is shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation,” The police sources informed.